Bucks' Khris Middleton: Game-time call Monday
Middleton is dealing with right knee soreness and is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Pacers.
This is the first we've heard of the injury for Middleton, though it seems likely he picked it up during Sunday's tilt with the 76ers. He'll now test out the knee during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status, so look for another update on Middleton just prior to tip-off. If Middelton were to be held out, the likes of Tony Snell and Sterling Brown would be in line for added minutes on the wing. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe would also likely be relied upon even more offensively than usual.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in game-high 30 in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 17 points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pops for team-high 25 in Sunday's OT loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 21 points in 35 minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Average game in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...