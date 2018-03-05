Bucks' Khris Middleton: Game-time call Monday

Middleton is dealing with right knee soreness and is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Pacers.

This is the first we've heard of the injury for Middleton, though it seems likely he picked it up during Sunday's tilt with the 76ers. He'll now test out the knee during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his status, so look for another update on Middleton just prior to tip-off. If Middelton were to be held out, the likes of Tony Snell and Sterling Brown would be in line for added minutes on the wing. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe would also likely be relied upon even more offensively than usual.