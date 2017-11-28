Bucks' Khris Middleton: Game-time decision Tuesday
Middleton did not participate in shootaround due to an illness and is a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Matt Velazquez of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
There is no word on the severity of Middleton's bug, but it definitely puts his status for Tuesday's contest into serious question. Should Middleton be ruled out, the Bucks could potentially move Snell over to small forward and play Malcolm Brogdon alongside Bledsoe, as Milwaukee has limited backcourt depth as is. DeAndre Liggins would be another candidate to see extended minutes on the wing should Middleton miss Tuesday's game.
