Bucks' Khris Middleton: Generates team-high scoring total in loss
Middleton posted 21 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and four steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 108-89 loss to the Timberwolves.
On a night when Eric Bledsoe (ankle) was out and Malcolm Brogdon exited in the second quarter with a left quad tendon strain, Middleton paced the team in shot attempts and scoring. He produced his sixth tally of at least 20 points over the last seven games in the process, while also dishing out at least six assists for the fifth time in the last six contests. Middleton's superior multi-category production continues to keep his fantasy stock robust across all formats, and his usage should enjoy a slight boost if Bledsoe and/or Brogdon are forced to miss additional games.
