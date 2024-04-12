Middleton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Middleton, Brook Lopez (rest) and Bobby Portis (rest) have all been upgraded to available, but Damian Lillard (adductor) has been downgraded to out and will join Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) on the sidelines. Middleton has appeared in 10 of Milwaukee's last 13 games, averaging 15.7 points, 6.5 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.