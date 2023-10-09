Middleton (knee) didn't practice Monday, but his absence was a scheduled day off, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton continues to recover from right knee surgery and participated in 5-on-5 drills during Saturday's practice, but he was held out of Sunday's preseason game. Although he wasn't present for Monday's practice session, coach Adrian Griffin said that the absence was planned. Middleton said last week that he expects to be ready to play for the Bucks' regular-season opener against Philadelphia on Oct. 26, but it's not yet clear how much playing time he'll see during the preseason.