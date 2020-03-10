Bucks' Khris Middleton: Gets unannounced rest day
Middleton didn't see the court in Monday's 109-95 loss to the Nuggets in what coach Mike Budenholzer deemed a planned rest day afterward, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
In a tough situation for fantasy players, the Bucks seemingly didn't want to divulge their plan to rest nearly all of their core roster pieces. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe already sitting out with knee injuries, Middleton, Marvin Williams, Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo were all given the night off. Middleton should rejoin the starting five and take on a normal minutes load when the Bucks return to action Thursday versus the Celtics.
