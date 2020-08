Middleton recorded 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's Game 3 121-107 win over the Magic.

While Middleton's shooting still wasn't especially efficient, he hit a trio of threes, did good work on the boards and got his teammates involved. Middleton's next goal will be hitting the 20-point mark, which he hasn't done since Aug. 8 in a loss to Dallas.