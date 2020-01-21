Bucks' Khris Middleton: Goes above 20 again

Middleton had 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six boards, and six assists in 31 minutes of a 111-98 win against the Bulls on Monday.

Middleton topped 20 points for the third straight game and the fourth time in his last five. The Texas A&M product also showed he was more than just a scorer contributing across the board. He'll continue to find himself in a good position playing alongside the Greek Freak. The duo will take their talents to Paris for a game against the Hornets on Wednesday.