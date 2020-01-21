Bucks' Khris Middleton: Goes above 20 again
Middleton had 24 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six boards, and six assists in 31 minutes of a 111-98 win against the Bulls on Monday.
Middleton topped 20 points for the third straight game and the fourth time in his last five. The Texas A&M product also showed he was more than just a scorer contributing across the board. He'll continue to find himself in a good position playing alongside the Greek Freak. The duo will take their talents to Paris for a game against the Hornets on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...