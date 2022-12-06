Middleton notched five points (1-11 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Monday's 109-102 win over Orlando.

Middleton made his season debut last Friday against the Lakers, totaling 17 points (6-11 FG) and seven assists in 27 minutes, but he was sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set due to rest. He returned to action Monday but struggled mightily with his shot. After an encouraging start to the campaign, it appears likely that it'll take some time for the All-Star wing to return to his usual workload following a lengthly rehab from offseason wrist surgery.