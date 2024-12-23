Middleton (ankles) will play Monday against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton was initially listed as probable for this contest. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) and Damian Lillard (calf, illness) both sitting this one out, Middleton could see a massive usage rate against the Bulls.
