Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Monday
Middleton (finger) is available to play Monday against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton has been cleared to rejoin the starting five after missing Friday's game against the Cavaliers with a finger injury. While Middleton has struggled of late, he's still averaging a solid 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.8 minutes on the year.
