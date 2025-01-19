site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Sunday
Middleton (ankles) will play Sunday against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton carrying probable tags is nothing new as the veteran continues to manage soreness in both ankles. He's expected to continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.
