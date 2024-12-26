Middleton (ankles) is available for Thursday's game against Brooklyn, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton has appeared in seven consecutive regular-season outings since returning to game action after undergoing bilateral ankle surgeries in the offseason. The veteran forward has started in two consecutive outings with Damian Lillard (illness) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) sidelined, during which Middleton has accumulated 39 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds and two steals across 47 total minutes.