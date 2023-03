Middleton (knee) will play and start in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Middleton sat out the opening leg of the Bucks' back-to-back set Wednesday for right knee injury management but will be back in action for Thursday's tilt. In his last six appearances, Middleton has averaged 22.2 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds over 31.6 minutes.