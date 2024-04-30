Middleton (ankle) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 agains the Pacers, Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana reports.

Middleton has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) out, Middleton will likely continue to be the focal point of Milwaukee's offense.