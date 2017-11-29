Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Tuesday vs. Kings
Middleton (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Kings.
Middleton sat out the team's morning shootaround with an illness, but after receiving treatment throughout the day, he's now going to attempt to play through it. Look for Middleton to take on his usual starting role, though according to Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bucks will monitor his minutes. While that likely means Middleton may be someone to avoid for DFS purposes, it's still a big boost for the Bucks, as Middleton is second on the team with 19.3 points per game, while he adds 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 37.5 minutes.
