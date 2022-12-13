Middleton (ankle) will take the floor Tuesday versus the Warriors, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton had just returned to full-time duty before suffering an ankle injury Sunday versus the Rockets after just six minutes of action. Fortunately, the issue appears to have been a minor one, and he will rejoin the action Wednesday. Middleton hasn't quite caught back up from a scoring perspective, shooting a career-low 34.6 percent from the field and 25.9 percent from beyond the arc, but he's likely still in the process of knocking off some rust following an extended layoff.