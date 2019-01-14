Bucks' Khris Middleton: Grabs double-double against Hawks
Middleton scored 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 133-114 win over the Hawks.
The double-double was only his second of the season. Middleton's been stuck in a bit of an offensive rut in the new year, scoring 20 or more points only once in his last seven games, but even if he isn't providing much ceiling he's had a rock-solid fantasy floor, scoring in double digits in every game but one this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads balanced attack in rout•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Quick start to new year•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours it on against Nets•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Confirmed starter Saturday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Expects to play•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...