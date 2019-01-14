Bucks' Khris Middleton: Grabs double-double against Hawks

Middleton scored 17 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Sunday's 133-114 win over the Hawks.

The double-double was only his second of the season. Middleton's been stuck in a bit of an offensive rut in the new year, scoring 20 or more points only once in his last seven games, but even if he isn't providing much ceiling he's had a rock-solid fantasy floor, scoring in double digits in every game but one this season.