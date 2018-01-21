Bucks' Khris Middleton: Grabs first career triple-double in Saturday's loss
Middleton scored a team-high 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-94 loss to the 76ers.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, Middleton stepped up with his best impression of the Greek Freak, but unfortunately he didn't get enough support from the rest of an undermanned Bucks roster to keep pace with the Sixers. Antetokounmpo is out again Monday against the Suns, so look for Middleton to put together another strong stat line.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Contributes 22 points Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores team-high 19 in Monday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Puts up 20 in victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 31 points in 40 minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...