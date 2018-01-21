Bucks' Khris Middleton: Grabs first career triple-double in Saturday's loss

Middleton scored a team-high 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, 10 assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-94 loss to the 76ers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, Middleton stepped up with his best impression of the Greek Freak, but unfortunately he didn't get enough support from the rest of an undermanned Bucks roster to keep pace with the Sixers. Antetokounmpo is out again Monday against the Suns, so look for Middleton to put together another strong stat line.