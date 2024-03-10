Middleton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Clippers, but coach Doc Rivers said that Middleton logged a "great workout" Saturday and is "getting closer" to a return, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton's next opportunity to take the court comes Tuesday versus Sacramento. Although Rivers' language is a continuation of vague updates on Middleton's true activity, the 32-year-old continuing to ramp up and have only positive remarks is a good sign. Jae Crowder has started 13 consecutive games in his stead, but it has been Bobby Portis filling the production void, as the latter is averaging 20.7 points and 10.0 rebounds across his last three games.