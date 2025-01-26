Middleton (ankle) is available to play against the Clippers on Saturday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was held out of Thursday's game against the Heat due to an ankle injury, but the veteran guard will make his return Saturday. He's averaged 13.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 23.6 minutes per game over his last five outings.