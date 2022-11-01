Milwaukee assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton remains sidelined due to offseason wrist surgery, but it appears his rehab is going well and will look to get some extended practices in with the G League squad. A possible return date for Middleton remains unclear, but if everything goes well in the G League, the All-Star wing could be back in the mix for Milwaukee before too long.