Middleton (face) was forced to head to the locker room early Thursday against the Celtics, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.
Middleton took an elbow to the face from Jaylen Brown, forcing the guard to exit early. Expect Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles to see increased minutes while Middleton is out.
