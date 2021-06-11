Middleton compiled 35 points (12-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds and an assist across 44 minutes in Thursday's 86-83 win over the Nets.

Middleton came alive Thursday night after toiling through two rough games against Brooklyn. The Bucks were intent on turning the tide, and they needed a bounce-back from Middleton to revive their offensive attack, He delivered in stellar fashion with a game-high 15 rebounds. He'll be a crucial element in Milwaukee's attempt to even the series at home.