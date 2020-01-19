Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hits 20-point mark once again

Middleton had 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 117-97 win at Brooklyn.

Middleton has scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games, but he has done it at a very efficient rate since he is making 59.5 percent of his shots and 57.7 percent of his threes during that six-game stretch. He will try to extend his sizzling run of form Monday at home against the Bulls.