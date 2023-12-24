Middleton supplied 20 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 130-111 win over the Knicks.

The veteran forward has scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 16.0 points, 5.9 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch. With Damian Lillard in the fold for Milwaukee, Middleton might never consistently regain the usage level that saw him average better than 20 points a game for three straight seasons not too long ago, but the 32-year-old is still a solid complementary piece to Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.