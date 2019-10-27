Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hits for 25 in OT loss

Middleton scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 overtime loss to the Heat.

The 28-year-old is off to a quick start to the season, topping 20 points in each of the first two games. Middleton saw his scoring decline slightly last year after posting a career-high 20.1 PPG in 2017-18, but his shooting ability and chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to make him a crucial part of the Bucks' offense.