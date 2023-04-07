Middleton (knee), who is out Friday against Memphis, hopes to be ready for the start of the playoffs, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Middleton appeared to tweak his knee during Wednesday's win over the Bulls, and he underwent an MRI on Thursday. He's expected to rehab for approximately a week but could be back in action once the postseason is underway. It seems unlikely that the 31-year-old will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against Toronto, as his focus appears to be on preparing for the postseason.