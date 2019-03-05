Bucks' Khris Middleton: Horrendous performance in loss
Middleton posted six points (1-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Monday's loss to the Suns.
Middleton was unable to get anything going on the offensive end, tying his season-low point total and scoring in the single-digits for just the second time this year. While Middleton's complementary stats remained solid, he converted just one field goal and shot a paltry 1-of-7 from behind the arc. Monday's performance will likely be a bump in the road during Middleton's otherwise strong season as the seventh-year guard's averaging 17.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 threes in 31.3 minutes per game in 2018-19.
