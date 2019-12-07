Bucks' Khris Middleton: Hot shooting in win

Middleton accumulated 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a block in 25 minutes during Friday's win over the Clippers.

Middleton's been on fire since returning to the starting lineup three games ago. In that span, he's made 20-of-31 shots from the field and 7-of-11 attempts from three in just 22.7 minutes per game. Due to injuries, Middleton's role appears to have decreased a bit compared to past years, as he's averaging just 27.2 minutes per game through 16 appearances. That said, he's still producing an impressive line of 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 threes per game.