Bucks' Khris Middleton: Impressive shooting night in Game 3 win
Middleton finished with 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during Milwaukee's 116-92 win over the Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Middleton's point tally led all scorers on the night and served as his third straight effort of more than 20 points to open the series. The 26-year-old has been locked in with his shot against the Celtics, shooting no less than the 58.8 percent figure he posted Friday and draining 63.2 percent of his 19 tries from three-point range in the process. The six-year veteran will look to continue providing stellar across-the-stat-sheet production when the two teams meet again for Game 4 on Sunday.
