Middleton (ankle) is not on the injury report and is on track to play Sunday against the Suns.

The return of Middleton should provide a huge boost for the Bucks on offense, as he should slot right into a supporting role on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) and Damian Lillard. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers hasn't officially revealed that Middleton will be on a minutes restriction, but it's fair to expect the veteran forward to have some limitations, considering that he's been out since Feb. 6 with the sprained left ankle. Injuries have kept Middleton out of 24 of the Bucks' 67 games to date, with the 33-year-old averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game over his 43 outings.