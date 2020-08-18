Middleton had just 14 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's Game 1 loss to the Magic.

Middleton got off to a poor start and was mostly invisible on an afternoon when the Bucks desperately needed an offensive spark beyond Giannis Antetokounmpo. Middleton also committed four turnovers, while adding one steal and one block on the defensive end.