Middleton went for 15 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 40 minutes Wednesday in the OT victory over the 76ers.

Middleton has been inefficient shooting the ball over his last three games both from deep (26.7 percent) and overall (36.0 percent). Since the All-Star break, he's been moderately productive all around going for 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in four games.