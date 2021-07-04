Middleton finished with 32 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 victory over the Hawks.

Middleton stepped up yet again for the Bucks who remain without Giannis Antetokounmpo, sidelined due to a knee injury. Scoring has always been a strength for Middleton and that continues to be his go-to option; however, his passing game continues to be an evolving beast. With the Suns now waiting and Antetokounmpo's availability in some doubt, Middleton is going to need to shoulder a lot of the offensive load if the Bucks are to gain an early advantage in the upcoming NBA Finals.