Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads balanced attack in rout

Middleton scored 19 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four assists, three steals and a rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 144-112 win over the Hawks.

Eight different Bucks players scored in double digits during a game they dominated from the opening tip, and Middleton wound up tied with Malcolm Brogdon for the team lead despite a much lighter workload than usual. Middleton just missed hitting for 20-plus points for the fourth straight game, but he at least should be well rested for Saturday's big showdown with the Raptors.