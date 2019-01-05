Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads balanced attack in rout
Middleton scored 19 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four assists, three steals and a rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 144-112 win over the Hawks.
Eight different Bucks players scored in double digits during a game they dominated from the opening tip, and Middleton wound up tied with Malcolm Brogdon for the team lead despite a much lighter workload than usual. Middleton just missed hitting for 20-plus points for the fourth straight game, but he at least should be well rested for Saturday's big showdown with the Raptors.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...