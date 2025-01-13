Middleton accumulated 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 loss to New York.

Middleton led the Bucks' bench in scoring in an extremely efficient outing, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran swingman also racked up a team-high mark in steals, though he has only recorded three games with multiple steals through 15 regular-season appearances. In three outings since shifting back to the bench in favor of Taurean Prince, Middleton has averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 23.0 minutes per contest.