Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads Bucks in scoring

Middleton finished with 31 points (12-21 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes of a 121-109 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Middleton took on the scoring load with teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo not looking like his normal self. Middleton is a skilled scorer who contributed across the board in a game where the rest of his team didn't quite show up. He'll continue to be the second option in the Bucks offense behind Antetokounmpo Friday against Atlanta.

