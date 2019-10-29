Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads Bucks with 21 points
Middleton scored 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal during Milwaukee's 129-112 win over Cleveland on Monday.
Middleton has now scored at least 20 points in back-to-back performances, and he seems to have left behind his poor showing in the season opener. He should remain as one of Milwaukee's top scoring options ahead of Wednesday's match at Boston.
