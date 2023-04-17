Middleton registered 33 points (12-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Middleton returned to the starting lineup after missing the final two regular-season games due to a knee issue, lifting Milwaukee offensively with team-high totals in scoring and rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Middleton surpassed the 30-point mark just twice during the regular season. If Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) misses Game 2 on Wednesday, Middleton would be in line for a larger role offensively. .