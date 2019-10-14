Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads scoring in win
Middleton tallied 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes Sunday in the Bucks' 115-108 preseason win over the Wizards.
Middleton's scoring total led all players from both sides, though it's worth noting that reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) was resting in this one. Still, with Malcolm Brogdon leaving for Indiana in the offseason and Eric Bledsoe (ribs) uncertain to be available for opening night, Middleton could see his usage rate climb back up a bit in the early going after it dropped by nearly three percentage points in 2018-19.
