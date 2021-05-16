Middleton contributed 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 32 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Heat.

Middleton was superb in the potential first-round preview. The Bucks could jump into the second seed if they win on Sunday and the Nets lose. The jump would help them avoid Miami, who ended their playoff run in a 4-1 series last season. Expect Middleton and the usual starters to play a full complement of minutes in their final game against the Bulls.