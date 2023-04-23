Middleton registered 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-99 loss to Miami in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Middleton was efficient from the field while finishing with team highs in points and assists during Saturday's loss. Through the first three games of the opening-round series, the veteran wing has averaged 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 31.7 minutes, but if Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) remains sidelined, Milwaukee may need Middleton to take his game to another level moving forward.