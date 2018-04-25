Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 23 points
Middleton totaled 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes during a 92-87 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.
Middleton scored 23 points for the third consecutive game during the Game 5 loss. His 23 points marked a team high as he continued to excel in the series. Middleton has been excellent in the series, with averages of 25.0 points on 57.0 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Across the board production in Game 4 victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Impressive shooting night in Game 3 win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 25 in Game 2 loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in 31 during Game 1 loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Nice all-around performance Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops team-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....