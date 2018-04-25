Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 23 points

Middleton totaled 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 41 minutes during a 92-87 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday.

Middleton scored 23 points for the third consecutive game during the Game 5 loss. His 23 points marked a team high as he continued to excel in the series. Middleton has been excellent in the series, with averages of 25.0 points on 57.0 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steal per game.