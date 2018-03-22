Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 23 points

Middleton finished with 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and four steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 loss to the Clippers.

Middleton continued his scoring binge, pouring in another 23 points Wednesday. He has now scored at least 22 points in six consecutive games while adding a combined eight steals and 16 three-pointers. He has had himself a quietly good season and is often overlooked due to the play of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks need to win as many games as they can down the stretch and Middleton should be locked in for high minutes.