Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 25 points

Middleton finished with 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes Friday against the Wizards.

Middleton stepped up with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hip) out Friday, scoring his most points of the new year. The seventh-year guard is as steady as they come, and is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.6 threes and 1.2 steals in 31.2 minutes per game on the year.

