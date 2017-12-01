Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 26 points in victory
Middleton tallied 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 103-91 win over the Trail Blazers.
Middleton had an excellent game, drilling four-of-six threes in an efficient evening of shooting where went 58.8 percent from the floor. Middleton excelled in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence last week and it seems like his presence on the floor isn't decreasing. He fought through an illness in Tuesday's game so his poor showing should be considered an outlier on what has otherwise been an excellent 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fights through illness in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Good to go Tuesday vs. Kings•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 40 points in OT win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Post 15 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Efficient in loss•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.