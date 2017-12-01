Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 26 points in victory

Middleton tallied 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 103-91 win over the Trail Blazers.

Middleton had an excellent game, drilling four-of-six threes in an efficient evening of shooting where went 58.8 percent from the floor. Middleton excelled in Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence last week and it seems like his presence on the floor isn't decreasing. He fought through an illness in Tuesday's game so his poor showing should be considered an outlier on what has otherwise been an excellent 2017 campaign.