Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads to win with double-double

Middleton finished with 27 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 29 minutes Friday's 127-106 win against the Kings.

Middleton set the tone in the first half, shooting a perfect 5-of-5 for 13 points and grabbing seven of his 11 boards. The 6-foot-8 guard led the Bucks in both points and rebounds, surprising his sole knack for scoring and the specialties of his MVP teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Regardless, it's a welcoming stat line considering the 28-year-old shot 34.4 percent in Milwaukee's two previous road games.