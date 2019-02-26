Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads way without Giannis

Middleton scored 22 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was in street clothes resting a sore knee, but the Bucks didn't miss a beat with Malcolm Brogdon and Middleton tying for the team lead in scoring. He's averaging 17.2 points, 7.0 boards, 4.1 assists and 2.2 three-pointers through nine games in February, but if Antetokounmpo misses any more time Middleton will likely see a continued scoring boost.