Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads way without Giannis
Middleton scored 22 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Bulls.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was in street clothes resting a sore knee, but the Bucks didn't miss a beat with Malcolm Brogdon and Middleton tying for the team lead in scoring. He's averaging 17.2 points, 7.0 boards, 4.1 assists and 2.2 three-pointers through nine games in February, but if Antetokounmpo misses any more time Middleton will likely see a continued scoring boost.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Spearheads high-scoring victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 in first All-Star game•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Continues strong play in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to play Saturday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.