Middleton (knee) will likely miss Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday during the Bucks' first-round series against the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Middleton sustained a sprained MCL in Wednesday's Game 2 loss, and he's expected to be sidelined indefinitely. Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews and Jordan Nwora should take on increased roles for Milwaukee while Middleton is sidelined.